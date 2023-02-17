DEA agents speak to Issaquah parents about the dangers of fentanyl

The Hidden in Plain Sight event aimed to educate parents on the hidden dangers of fentanyl and other substances.

Example video title will go here for this video

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — An event called Hidden in Plain Sight was held on Thursday at Issaquah High School. Its mission was to educate parents about the dangers of fentanyl and other substances.

"We want to get the word out to everybody that if you take one pill, it can kill you," said Jacob Galvan, DEA special agent.

Galvan said the potency and strength of fentanyl on the streets are higher than they've ever been.

"This is a problem this is affecting 18 to 45-year-olds," Galvan said.

Galvan said teens even younger than 18 have taken fentanyl and some have died from it.

"Younger kids think they are immune but this one pill will kill them if they take it," Galvan said.

King County alone saw a 43% increase in overdose deaths from 2021 to 2022.

In 2019, two students passed away from fentanyl within the Issaquah School District.

"We want to educate our parents and set those expectations for their student," said Marnie Maraldo, the Executive Director of Influence the Choice.

Maraldo said the Issaquah School District has Narcan available in every school to reverse an overdose.

The dangers can be hidden in plain sight and this event is hoping to open the conversation between parents and students to prevent substance abuse.