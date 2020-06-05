Bremerton nurse 'honored' to lead coronavirus ward at Harrison Medical Center

Nurse Matt Kuffel oversees all aspects of Harrison Medical Center's coronavirus ward in Bremerton. Sponsored by MultiCare.

BREMERTON, Wash. – Matt Kuffel was quick to point out that he is first and foremost a father of two and devoted husband who also happens to be a nurse.

He’s been working at Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton for seven years and has seen a lot of change in his profession.

For the past two years Kuffel has worked on a floor exclusively focused on respiratory issues. Because of his expertise he was chosen to help care for COVID-19 patients.

He leaves his wife and children each day to act as a charge nurse, and that means he oversees all aspects of the COVID-19 ward and trains nursing residents. It’s a lot of responsibility, and each day is a new challenge.

“I never know what I’m going to walk in to each day, but I’m honored to do it,” Kuffel said.

Kuffel’s wife Maria wrote on Facebook that “when he goes to work each day, he’s willingly walking into what we’re all trying not to catch.”

Recently Kuffel was named a recipient of the prestigious DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY Foundation is a national effort to “honor the super-human work nurses do for patients and families every day.”

Kuffel’s team of nurses are excited to honor him, and this is just the latest accolade.