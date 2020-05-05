Seattle firefighter father honors front-line daughter

The proud dad wanted to do something special for his daughter who is an ICU nurse working 12-hour shifts during the coronavirus pandemic.

SEATTLE — Mike Washington knows a thing or two about heroism.

The Marine Corps veteran has been a Seattle firefighter for 26 years. His son, Michael, gave his life at age 20 fighting terrorists in Afghanistan.

But Mike has never experienced anything like what his daughter is enduring right now.

Mike's daughter, Aja Collins, is an ICU nurse in Augusta, Georgia.

"She is literally at the pointy end of the spear of this. She's on the front lines of this war," he said.

She works 12-hour days with coronavirus patients, putting her own safety at risk to save others.

"She's the person you want living next door to you," says Mike. "She's the friend you would want. She's the nurse you would want. She's the daughter I have and I won the lottery with my kids."

His heart so full of pride, Mike wanted to do something to recognize his daughter and all of her colleagues at the hospital.

So, he asked his fellow firefighters for a favor — and they responded.

Members of the Augusta, Georgia Fire Department visited the hospital, lights blazing, and holding signs of appreciation.

"We just need to let people know that we're thinking about them. You're not in this by yourself. Sometimes it feels like it but your brothers and sisters in the fire service — we admire what you're doing. We salute you," says Mike.

But as fate would have it, Aja never got to see that salute.

Why?

The answer should be pretty obvious.

"Because she was inside the hospital doing ICU nurse things," Mike said, with a chuckle. "But my granddaughters and my son-in-law were able to be there. Her co-workers and people at the hospital felt really good about it so that's a big win."

To most of us, Aja Collins is one of the countless, ordinary people saving lives all across this country.

But to her dad, she is much more than that.

She's much more than a hero.

She is his daughter.

"I'm just really proud of her," he said. "And I'm really happy that I was able to showcase her to the world. You're welcome, America."