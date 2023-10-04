MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care providers agree to deal, averting possible strike

Twenty-four urgent care locations in Washington would have closed if a contract agreement was not reached.

TACOMA, Wash. — A week after authorizing a potential strike, the MultiCare Health System reached an agreement with the Union of American Physicians and Dentists (UAPD) on Wednesday.

MultiCare Health System said in a statement that the union will reach out to its members with details about the ratification vote.

This agreement ends a prolonged stalemate after 96% of the providers at 24 of MultiCare's Indigo Urgent Care clinics voted Sept. 27 to authorize a possible strike.

"We are gratified to have reached an agreement that reflects the high value we place on our physicians and [advanced practice providers] and allows us to provide exceptional care for our patients," the organization said in the statement.

The contract negotiations were between MultiCare and around 80 doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.

>> Download KING 5's Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand



UAPD said last week that bargaining is focused on excessive patient loads, forcing providers to see patients beyond 12-hour shifts, no scheduled meal breaks and stagnating wages. In addition, the union claimed the company failed to address a 26% turnover rate within the last 12 months at Indigo Urgent Care locations.

The union said should clinics close, local emergency rooms could be flooded with patients. The union estimates a one-week strike would cost MultiCare $2 million.

The union and healthcare system held at least 19 bargaining sessions before coming to an agreement on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.