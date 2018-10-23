We are learning more about the health needs of LGBTQ youth and young adults.

The King County Community Health Needs Assessment identifies local health issues and comes up with a plan to address them. This is the first time the study sought out the experience of young people in King County in the LGBTQ community.

More than 70 participants identified a set of systemic and interpersonal barriers and oppressions that affect the health outcomes of LGBTQ populations and contribute to inequities that impact these communities.

"Listening session participants and key informants described the lack of control that LGBTQ youth feel over their own health," the health assessment reads. "Comments were usually set in the contexts of relationships with family, other supportive adults, and healthcare providers."

According to the study, many LGBTQ youth, a lack of family support affected mental health, self-esteem, and the ability to effectively navigate the healthcare system. Those without trusting relationships expressed difficulty getting healthcare needs met.

One participant said, "... this is my body, this is my mental health, this is me; I feel lke I'm not in control over any of it," according to Public Health Seattle-King County.

Participants also expressed safety concerns, in addition to their need for non-judgmental safe spaces.

"Survey data showed that LGB youth were consistently more likely than heterosexual youth to report feeling unsafe at school, feeling unsafe on dates, being bullied, having been physically abused by adults, and lacking emotional support from adults," the health assessment states.

Those surveyed were also found to be more likely to carry a weapon to school.

Read the full report here.

