Heart Month: Mill Creek trainer shares 5-minute exercises to start heart-healthy habits

The American Heart Association recommends adults get 150 minutes of weekly physical activity. An Orangetheory Mill Creek trainer shared tips on how to meet goals.

SEATTLE — American Heart Month is coming to an end, but health professionals are encouraging people to stay aware of their heart health.

The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends adults get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity, or a combination of both preferably spread throughout the week.

The amount of time recommended may appear daunting to some people, especially those with busy schedules or no access to workout equipment.

Cam Pizzica, head trainer at Orangetheory Fitness in Mill Creek, said you should not let the time recommendation discourage you.

Pizzica stopped by the KING 5 studios to show us how to do a few exercises and how the intensity can be increased whether you go to a gym or not.

AHA Recommendations for Adults:

Add moderate- to high-intensity muscle-strengthening activity (such as resistance or weights) on at least 2 days per week.

Spend less time sitting. Even light-intensity activity can offset some of the risks of being sedentary.

Gain even more benefits by being active for at least 300 minutes (5 hours) per week.

Increase the amount and intensity gradually over time.

In honor of Hear Month, Seattle Seahawks gameday host Carla Marie, also a "fitness fanatic," hosted a workout session to raise money for the AHA.

Carla Marie said she called on her podcast listeners to attend the event at Orangetheory Fitness in Bellevue.