Bystanders, first responders honored for giving life-saving CPR to man on Sea-Tac shuttle

A man who collapsed on an airport shuttle in January was rescued by bystanders and first responders who jumped into action and gave him life-saving CPR.

SEATTLE — Bystanders and first responders were honored by the Port of Seattle Friday for saving a man’s life while traveling on a shuttle at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport last month.

On Jan. 2, the man, Mark Schroeder, collapsed on the shuttle while suffering a cardiac arrest. A woman sitting next to Schroeder noticed he was slumped over and began alerting people around her.

“I grabbed his wrist and he felt really clammy and cold. So, I tried to feel his pulse on his wrist. I wasn't getting anything, he kind of slumped over. We as a group decided it was a good idea to bring him off the bus,” said Samuel Cason, a Naval aircrewman.

A retired EMT began chest compressions, according to Cason, who also gave Schroeder chest compressions until first responders came.

According to Port of Seattle Fire, chest compressions were continued by Port of Seattle police officers and fire EMTs, with multiple AED shocks before King County medics arrived and transported Schroeder.

On Friday, a reunion was coordinated with Schroeder, first responders and the community members. The reunion was also the first time Schroeder got the opportunity to meet and thank those who helped him.

“I know all of you are my hero. My daughters all wanted to say the same thing. All three of them wanted to thank you, each and every one for what you did. I don't know what else to say other than thank you,” said Schroeder.

Schroeder's wife Megan also took the opportunity to thank those involved and about how the incident has inspired her to get her CPR recertification done.

"It was just so nice to know that there were so many people taking care of him behind the scenes and we didn't even know it. And we've made lifelong friends with Sam, he was a major part in the CPR," said Megan. "And all of Mark's daughters have children and husbands and they've all gone and gotten their CPR credentials now. And you just learned so much from a tragedy."

The Port of Seattle Fire Department also highlighted how important CPR is to know and reminds travelers to know where AEDs are located at Sea-Tac.