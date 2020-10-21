Navigating open enrollment 2020: Medicare experts weigh in

Tips for exploring your options and choosing the best fit for you. Sponsored by Humana.

It's no secret that 2020 has been a landmark year in essentially every field including Medicare, the federal government's health insurance for people over 65 and those under 65 with a long-term disability. This year's AEP (Annual Enrollment Period) has begun, and the process will look a little different due to the pandemic.

Whether you're re-enrolling or a first-timer, there are things you should consider. Humana's Senior Vice President Catherine Field and Dr. Carla Ainsworth of Iora Primary Care discuss what we can expect during this unique year of limited face-to-face interaction.

This AEP, most of us looking to explore available options will either connect with insurance agents over the phone or via video conferencing. No matter the medium, Humana has several tips to prepare:

Ask for materials to be mailed to you in advance

Spend time familiarizing yourself with the materials before your phone appointment

If needed, seek guidance from a caregiver, family member or friend as you evaluate the materials

Make a list of questions or concerns about the materials

Refer back to the likes and dislikes, needs and goals we discussed earlier

Let your agent know if you have any special needs like being hearing or vision impaired so they can adjust as needed

It's also important to do additional research by checking out your insurance carrier's website as well as your Annual Notice of Change Information to see what's new for the upcoming year. Look for:

Prescription drug benefits

Health and wellness programs

Star ratings

Which providers are in-network

Still stuck? Visit HealthThatCares.com to find resources that will help you stay healthy and happy online and off. You can also call 1-800-345-8017 (TTY: 711) or visit Iora Primary Care at IoraPrimaryCare.com to learn more.