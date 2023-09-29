First-of-its-kind youth mental health care center opens in Whatcom County

The triage unit is considered "urgent care" for children experiencing a mental health crisis.

EVERSON, Wash — Touchstone Counseling is the first to set up a triage center for youth experiencing a mental health crisis in Washington state.

It's designed to be an "urgent care" for children battling mental health issues, and it comes as new data shows the need is greater than ever, with depression among young people continuing to rise.

Gary Vander Giessen of Lynden felt the crushing pain of mental illness to his core when he got a phone call from his son, March 9, 2017. His granddaughter, Vilyt, killed herself after being bullied in middle school at just 13 years old.

"It's the most horrific thing that's ever happened to me," said Gary.

"'She's dead, Dad, she's dead,' he told me. I just fell to my knees. I couldn't walk," Gary recalls, wiping a tear from his eye.

That was when he realized just how serious America's childhood mental illness crisis had become.

"We can't say let's wait until next week. We need to have this taken care of now," Gary said.

According to Mental Health America's annual report, nationwide, the number of children experiencing major depression hit more than 306,000 last year, a 1.2% increase since 2021. Washington state ranks third highest with more than 18% of youth enduring serious depression.

In addition, the end of the pandemic doesn't seem to have brought much relief to the relentless stress brought on by the climate crisis, gun violence and social media pressures.

"Everything didn't just go back to normal," said Dr. Erika Creydt, who runs the newly opened Youth Crisis Triage Unit operated by Touchstone Counseling in the rural Whatcom County town of Everson.

The unit sees children ages 5 to 17 for things like suicidal thoughts, depression and drug issues. It provides help immediately- instead of waiting hours in an emergency room or months to see a counselor. The staff at the center include nurses, counselors and therapists who can make connections for longer care treatment. There is also a resource room where children can simply hang out and informally discuss any concerns they may be having.

"A lot of youth hear about friends who took a bunch of pills or they are having suicidal thoughts and kids are left figuring out what to do," said Creydt.

According to an annual statewide health survey among Washington students, 19.2% of Whatcom County eighth graders thought about suicide, 17.2% made a plan to act it out and 5% attempted suicide.

"It's heartbreaking," said Creydt.

She believes her center will give young people and their families the tools and support they need to persevere through very troubling times.

"Connection is so important," Creydt said. "When people feel like they're not the only ones going through something difficult, it can add a lot of feelings of hope."

Staff at Touchstone hope the new triage unit will be used as a model in communities across the state, but to open more of them will take a significant investment by the state.

Gary Vander Giessen prays those investments are made and people grab hold of that hope.

"You never know when that twig is gonna snap and then it's too late," he warned.