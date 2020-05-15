Tennis, paddle sports allowed in Washington under new pandemic rules

Gov. Jay Inlsee released new guidance on outdoor recreation during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing different restrictions based on recovery phase.

TACOMA, Wash. — Outdoor recreation activities like tennis, guided ATV tours, paddle sports and horseback riding are now allowed in Washington state with different restrictions for different counties.

Gov. Jay Inslee's office released new guidance on outdoor recreation Thursday.

Some smaller counties that have been approved for phase 2 of Inslee's Safe Start Washington plan will experience looser restrictions.

Most counties across the state under phase 1 can play singles tennis with members of other households. Counties under phase 2 can play doubles.

For ATV, paddle sports and horseback riding, guided tours cannot have more than eight people from the same household for counties under phase 1. Counties under phase 2 can have up to 12 people on tours with members from a maximum of three households.

Guided fishing trips can have no more than two clients at the same time from the same household under phase 1. Up to eight people from two separate households are allowed under phase 2.