Got vaccinated? A major retail chain is offering a $1 million prize

There will also be 50 chances to win free groceries for a year when Kroger's contest, urging Americans to get the COVID vaccine, launches next week.

Kroger is joining the effort to get Americans vaccinated from COVID-19 by offering a big prize: $1 million to five winners, plus prizes of free groceries for a year. A spokesperson said more information is coming next week, including who is eligible. But the basics are that the contest will be open to both customers and employees.

When asked for more details, the spokesperson said all Kroger-owned stores will be part of the contest. But when asked if an individual would need to have been vaccinated at a Kroger-owned store or if anyone who has been vaccinated will be eligible, she said the full set of rules would come next week.

Kroger said in a statement that there will be five prizes of $1 million payouts.

There will also be 50 chances to win free groceries for a year. Ten of those winners will be announced each week over five weeks.

Several states have offered $1 million lottery jackpots as an incentive to get people to get vaccinated. United Airlines also announced this week it would offer a year's worth of roundtrip tickets to wherever it flies as part of a contest to encourage vaccination. Up to five of its loyalty program members will win.

The retail chain says it has distributed more than 4.6 million COVID-19 vaccines. It says the contest is part of the effort to meet President Joe Biden's goal to have at least 70% of U.S. adults get their first dose of vaccine by July.

"The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO.

Kroger owns more than dozen brand-name stores including Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, King Soopers, Ralphs, Smith's Food and Drug and QFC.