Juneteenth pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic hopes to reach King County's Black population

TUKWILA, Wash. — Juneteenth is officially a federal holiday. Groups around western Washington will hosts celebrations Saturday, which includes a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Tukwila.

According to data from King County published June 17, the county's Black population is the least vaccinated demographic at 52%. That same data says the county's Black population is expected to be 70% vaccinated on September 16.

"When you're talking about Black lives mattering, then Black health matters too," explained Zyna Bakari, a public health advocate for the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle.

Saturday's pop-up vaccine clinic is across from the Tukwila Light Rail Station. The location is where the Black Fathers March is scheduled to end. Bakari said they hope to vaccinate people participating in the march. The event begins at the Tukwila Village and proceeds down Pacific Highway.

"If they can come to the pop-up clinic and have a great experience, meet Black health providers, then they might think, 'Oh, I'm going to schedule a check-up,'" said Bakari.

Bakari said the Urban League started a Black Health Matters campaign after King County declared racism a public health crisis in 2020.

"We need to sustain ourselves if we're going to sustain a movement, and in many ways, health is kind of part of that," said Bakari.