FEMA mobile vaccination unit opens in Federal Way

Officials hope to administer 500 to 700 vaccinations at the site daily.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A new vaccination site at the Federal Way Performing Arts Center opened Monday.

In it's first day, the site filled hundreds of appointments from people looking for first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots.

The site is a partnership between the Washington State Department of Health, the King County Executive's Office, Public Health – Seattle & King County, FEMA, the Washington State Emergency Management Division and King County Emergency Management.

"Washington D.C. was pushing to get more booster resources out. They actually called the state and the state and county partnered to get this done pretty quickly," said Mark Del Beccaro, the assistant deputy chief for Public Health - Seattle & King County.

South King County has some of the highest infection rates in King County and lowest vaccination rates. The site will allow public health officials to reach areas of Federal Way and Auburn with less vaccine access than other places in the county.

Del Beccaro hopes to see the site administer up to 700 vaccine doses a day. He said the site has limited walk-up availability and recommends people interested in visiting make an appointment.

For many visitors, Monday was their first opportunity to find an open appointment.

"I'd been waitlisted for an appointment for a couple weeks. Walgreens, Rite Aid, other places I was looking at I couldn't get in, but these guys were able to get me in right away so I guess props to FEMA," said Jordan Buckley after receiving his booster shot.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control shows Washington has some of the highest detected cases of the new COVID-19 omicron variant in the United States.

Del Beccaro said people who got vaccinated this spring or early summer are ready for their booster shot. The recommendation for a booster shot is six-months after the two dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and three-months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.