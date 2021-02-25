Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Thursday, Feb. 25.

Moderna has created COVID-19 vaccine to battle South African variant

Moderna announced Wednesday it has brewed experimental doses of its COVID-19 vaccine that better match a mutated version of the virus, ready for tests to tell how the update works.

Health authorities say first-generation COVID-19 vaccines still protect against variants of the virus that are emerging in different parts of the world. But in case the vaccines eventually need to be updated, manufacturers are working on how to tweak their recipes.

No set timeline for when Washington will reach herd immunity to COVID-19

Herd immunity from COVID-19 in Washington state is a long way away.

Some experts believe that at least 70% of the population needs to build resistance to COVID-19 to reach herd immunity, and vaccines are the safe way to reach that. But Washington is far from that mark.

Only about 12.9% of our state’s total population has received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households