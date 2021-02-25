No set timeline for when Washington will reach herd immunity to COVID-19

Many viruses require 70% of the population to have resistance to reach herd immunity. But with COVID-19, the exact percentage is unknown.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Herd immunity from COVID-19 in Washington state is a long way away.

Some experts believe that at least 70% of the population needs to build resistance to COVID-19 to reach herd immunity, and vaccines are the safe way to reach that. But Washington is far from that mark.

Only about 12.9% of our state’s total population has received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some counties are doing better than others. King County, with the highest population in the state, has about 13% of the population with at least one dose.

Some smaller counties with fewer people have had more success.

Clallam County has more than 26% of their population vaccinated and Jefferson County is right behind them about 24% vaccinated. In the middle of the state, Chelan County is about 20% vaccinated.

And then there are places like our third-most populated county, Snohomish.

This week it’s getting its largest shipment of vaccines, over 30,000 doses, but in total it has more than 11% vaccinated.

“We know we’re still a long way off from getting the over 600,000 Snohomish County residents that we know will want to be vaccinated actually completely vaccinated, but we’re making good progress,” said Jason Biermann, Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management.

Even still, the county has vaccinated about 94,000 people with at least one shot — enough to fill Angel of the Winds Arena nearly three times over.

“This is a journey not a destination,” said Dr. Umair Shah, State Secretary of Health.

And while some experts believe that herd immunity for COVID-19 can be reached when 70% of the population has resistance, the virus is so new that the exact percentage is unknown.

The Washington State Department of Health said the state has no set goal percentage for vaccination. Rather, it is encouraging as many people as possible to get the shot.

“COVID-19 has not been around long enough to determine for sure what percentage is needed to achieve community immunity. The number is different for every disease, and this one hasn’t been around long enough to know yet. We also do not yet know how long immunity might last, either from natural infection or from the vaccine," the DOH said in a statement.

"Washington does not have a set goal of how many people or what percentage we are looking for to take the vaccine. There are also no data yet on whether the vaccine prevents the spread of COVID-19 from person to person. We encourage as many people as possible to get the vaccine to keep from getting sick,” the statement continued.

But the ticket to immunity is more shots. And slowly but surely, according to the state, we’re getting there.