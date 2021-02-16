What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Tuesday

State leaders announce a new fund aimed at improving access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Here are the top vaccine facts for Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Washington fund aims to boost COVID-19 vaccine equity in BIPOC, rural communities

Washington state leaders announced a new fund Monday aimed at improving access to the COVID-19 vaccine in communities disproportionately impacted by the virus.

"Now is the time to address these inequities," said Lilliane Ballesteros, executive director of the Latino Community Fund. "Now is the time to mobilize our collective resources quickly to those in need and those best position to help them. The vaccine initiative is, we think, a critical step forward for recovery."

VERIFY: Fully vaccinated people can skip quarantine after COVID-19 exposure if they meet these conditions

As more and more Americans receive their COVID-19 vaccines, questions are popping up around what we can do safely when fully vaccinated.

The CDC is consistently releasing new guidance as they learn more about vaccine efficacy, including tips for quarantining after exposure to COVID-19. Some news outlets ran with misleading headlines on this, so the Verify team is here to give you all the context you need to stay safe.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households