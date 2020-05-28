Star-studded relief concert with Seattle musicians airs June 10 on KING 5

Big stars from Seattle's music and sports scene will help raise money for coronavirus relief during a concert June 10 on KING 5.

Some of Seattle's biggest stars are aligning to raise money for coronavirus relief in Washington state.

Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile, and Macklemore are among the big names to appear during an hour-long concert airing June 10 at 7 p.m., exclusively on KING 5.

The star-studded benefit is organized by All In WA, the nonprofit spearheading the event. The coalition includes civic leaders and individuals dedicated to raising funds for the community and jumpstarting Washington's economy.

The concert lineup includes:

Allen Stone

Ben Gibbard

Brandi Carlile

Ciara

Dave Matthews

Joel McHale

Mary Lambert

Macklemore

Pearl Jam

Pete Carroll

Russell Wilson

Sir Mix-A-Lot

The Black Tones

Amazon is the presenting sponsor of the concert and funding production for the event. CEO Jeff Bezos has pledged to match individual donations under $1 million, up to a total of $25 million.

Amazon will stream the June 10 concert on their Twitch platform.

All In WA hopes to raise $65 million, which will be distributed to 42 funds and causes statewide through an advisory board. So far the group has raised $20 million. Donations can be made at allinwa.org/donate.

All In WA was formed with the backing of Gov. Jay Inslee and First Lady Trudi Inslee to encourage others to give back and address the social and economic fallout of the pandemic.

“Individuals, families, and communities across Washington state are struggling as a result of COVID-19, and I commend Governor Inslee and the First Lady for inspiring thinking big, so that All In WA can help those who so desperately need it,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon Founder and CEO. “It’s been inspiring to watch the people of this state band together and push through this crisis, and I’m excited to see that continue as we raise money for this important cause.”

The group raised an initial $20 million in commitments, and approximately $8 million are eligible for matching funds. Launch commitments include contributions from the Ballmer Group, Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Microsoft Corporation, Howard & Sheri Schultz, Perigee Fund, Nick & Leslie Hanauer, and Jim and Jan Sinegal.

“For Microsoft and all of us that live and work in Washington state, All in WA provides an inspiration and opportunity to come together to strengthen our community safety net and help those most in need,” said Brad Smith, President of Microsoft. “We are proud to partner with so many on this important initiative.".

Kris Hermanns, Chief Impact Officer for Seattle Foundation, said the initiative was celebrated at six sites across the state Wednesday with the All in WA flag raised high. On the organization's website, they are rallying around this effort to work together and deliver some much needed help

"I think we wake up every day and get a different glimpse about the depth and the impact of the crisis,” said Hermanns.

One in five workers across the state have filed for unemployment, and there are growing concerns about food insecurity and paying bills.

“Washington state was at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our state will be at the forefront of a safe recovery," Gov. Inslee said. "All In WA is helping to fill the gaps in funding across the state to provide relief to those who are suffering and to lay the groundwork to restart our economy in a safe, supported and sensible way. I’d like to thank Jeff Bezos for his pledge to match donations, and all the other generous donors and businesses who are making this possible.”