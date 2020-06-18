Coronavirus relief concert expands to support Black communities

The benefit concert was initially set to help causes and funds impacted by COVID-19, but has now been expanded to support Black communities.

A virtual coronavirus relief concert put on by a coalition of community foundations and philanthropic leaders is now raising money for an additional cause.

The concert, spearheaded by the non-profit All In WA, which aims to “bring attention to our state’s needs and reliance” during the coronavirus pandemic, will now also help support Black communities with a first-of-its-kind Black Future Co-op Fund.

The Black Future Co-op Fund aims “to respond to the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19 due to overwhelming system failure and structural racism.” An alliance of Black woman leaders launched the fund on June 16 with $2.5 million in committed donations.

The fund, which is housed at Seattle Foundation, will invest in housing, education, health, and more across the Black community in Washington state.

The virtual concert will be broadcast on KING 5 and KONG 6/16 on June 24 at 7 p.m.

“All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief” was originally planned for June 10, but was rescheduled to June 24 after the death of George Floyd sparked national attention.

All In WA was formed with the backing of Gov. Jay Inslee and First Lady Trudi Inslee to encourage others to give back and address the social and economic fallout of the pandemic.

The coalition hopes to raise $65 million, which will be distributed to dozens of funds and causes statewide through an advisory board. All In WA had raised $20 million when launched at the end of May. Donations can be made at allinwa.org/donate.

Amazon is the presenting sponsor of the concert and paying for the production. Amazon will stream the concert on its Twitch platform, and it will be available to stream on Prime Video when the event is over.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will match individual donations under $1 million to All In WA causes, up to a total of $25 million.

The full lineup of artists, performers, and creators includes: