Court orders, fines continue for two restaurants defying Washington's COVID-19 restrictions

OLYMPIA, Wash — The owners of two restaurants will continue to rack up fines and face legal proceedings until they stop serving meals in their dining rooms, Thurston County Judge Chris Lanese ruled on Tuesday.

Farm Boy Drive-In, located south of Olympia, and Lewis County’s Spiffy’s Restaurant and Bakery re-opened their restaurant dining rooms to customers in December, publicly defying Gov. Jay Inslee’s November coronavirus order that prohibited indoor dining.

State Labor & Industries has fined Spiffy’s $57,834 and Farm Boy Drive-In $38,556.

In late December the state took the owners to court seeking temporary restraining orders.

In two separate court hearings on Tuesday, Lanese rejected arguments from attorney Jason Celski, who is representing both restaurants.

Tuesday Lanese approved the restraining order for Spiffy’s.

If Rod Samuelson, the owner of Spiffy's, does not close his dining room he could face a contempt charge and additional fines.

Last week, the judge held the owner of Farm Boy in contempt and fined him $2,000 for every day he remains open. He kept the contempt charge in place on Tuesday.

"The law requires what the law requires," Lanese said.

During both hearings, Lanese noted the order does not call for the businesses to close entirely, just the dining room service. They may remain open for takeout.

Celski told Lanese employees at the restaurants signed waivers acknowledging the risk.

Celski argued the two restaurants are safer than airplanes or Costco stores.