Thurston County restaurant owner faces judge and more fines for violating COVID-19 restrictions

The owner of Farm Boy Drive-In is the first in the state to be held in contempt for violating to adhere to the state's restaurant coronavirus restrictions.

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash — On Tuesday, a Thurston County judge ordered the owner of Farm Boy Drive-In to be held in contempt for failing to close the restaurant’s dining room to customers.

Judge Chris Lanese also fined owner Brian Robbins $2,000 for every day he offers indoor service.

An assistant attorney general representing the state’s Department of Labor and Industries said the owner has repeatedly ignored Gov. Jay Inslee’s newest COVID-19 restrictions, banning indoor service at bars and restaurants.

Last week, a judge issued a temporary restraining order against Farm Boy Drive-In for the violations. This is the first time legal action has been taken. As of mid-December, Farm Boy had racked up at least $57,000 in fines.

Robbins did not want to speak about the court proceedings.

During the online court hearing, Robbins’ attorney Jason Celski questioned the validity of the state’s investigation, claiming the Labor and Industries inspector conducted investigations while driving by the restaurant.

”To hold someone in contempt based on speculation, we believe is inappropriate and improper,” said Celski.

Later in the afternoon, the same judge signed a temporary restraining order against the owner of Spiffy’s, a Lewis County restaurant also accused of ignoring Inslee’s order.

Lanese said the owner could face fines and even arrest if the dining room remains open.

Spiffy’s owner Rod Samuelson had no comment on the restraining order.

A Thurston County judge is overseeing the case of the Lewis County restaurant because Spiffy's owner's son, Wade Samuelson, is a district court judge in Lewis County.

As a result, all three Lewis County Superior Court judges recused themselves from the case.