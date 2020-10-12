Fake cease and desist letters target Lewis County businesses removing unmasked customers

Fraudulent cease and desist letters targeting businesses that remove people for not wearing masks are circulating in Lewis County, according to the sheriff.

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza denounced fake letters Thursday that allegedly order businesses to stop harassing customers who aren’t wearing masks.

Snaza said he learned of the letters Tuesday, which are titled “Sheriff’s Order to Cease and Desist Harassment” and include the Washington State Sheriff’s Association letterhead. The letters are dated Nov. 23.

“I appreciate the views of others, but do not support the use of my name, or that of my office, to further agendas I have not lent my support to,” Snaza said in a statement.

Snaza said the incident began when he met with a group of citizens in mid-November over their concerns about being removed from businesses for not wearing masks.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s mask mandate requires people wear masks indoors and outdoors if they cannot stay 6 feet apart. Businesses can’t allow customers to enter without face coverings.

However, the group’s interpretation of Washington law, according to Snaza, was that they should not be required to wear a mask unless that person was deemed contagious by a doctor.

Some people in the group told Snaza they felt harassed and asked Snaza to support a letter ordering the businesses to cease and desist.

Snaza said he told the group he would discuss the concerns with other sheriffs but didn’t offer support during the meeting.

Once Snaza learned of the fraudulent letters, Snaza said he contacted the group Wednesday and asked them to retract the document, saying he did not authorize it.