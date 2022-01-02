Interest in testing Seattle students for COVID-19 spikes ahead of first day back

More than 2,000 COVID-19 tests were done Sunday as Seattle students return from winter break and prepare to go back to class.

SEATTLE — Families lined up outside the South Shore PreK-8 School school on Sunday to make sure their children would return from holiday break without an unpleasant visitor.

The Beck family said that unfortunate guest, COVID-19, ruined their time off.

“I would say it was like a bad flu, it was not mild actually,” Eric Beck said. “We're all vaccinated, so it was all breakthrough cases.”

They don't want to put another family through it, so they brought their son to get one of the tests offered by Seattle Public Schools.

“We're just trying to make sure he's ready,” Beck said.

By the looks of the line at the site, it seems getting that assurance was a common feeling among parents. Between the South Shore site and another, about 2,200 COVID-19 tests were done on Sunday.

Some parents were concerned about so many people close together for the testing.

“Nobody's getting six-feet distance, so I don't know if it's going to work or get worse,” Rosa Lopez said.

Lopez admits it's a tough time for the district and for families and said she wants to see schools stay open for her son and his cousins. Remote learning, she said, was difficult for many.

Inside the school building, the line went up and down several hallways putting, according to parents who spoke with KING 5. One parent said he felt so unsafe, he decided to leave.

A district representative referred to directives they gave families about social distancing and masking and said he believed guidelines were followed but acknowledged the large turnout.

Some parents hope to see a renewed commitment to safety on campuses when students return on Tuesday - a better effort on the part of schools and students to keep everyone healthy.

Classes were scheduled to start Monday, but Seattle Public Schools canceled to hold voluntary coronavirus testing.