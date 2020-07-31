x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Coronavirus

Inslee: Mask use improving at businesses, but not in social settings

New restrictions for bars and restaurants went into effect Thursday as coronavirus cases continue to grow across Washington.

OLYMPIA, Wash — Calling it a “tremendous” step forward, Gov. Jay Inslee said more Washingtonians are wearing masks when they visit businesses in Washington state.

But he said not enough are wearing them in social settings.

“A mask works just as well in a social setting,” said Inslee. “It’s just as, if not more, necessary in a social setting, because we’re spending more time with people.”

Several new restrictions went into place Thursday statewide.

Groups from different households can no longer dine at indoor restaurants, bars can only serve customers outdoors and alcohol sales at bars and restaurants are banned after 10 p.m.

RELATED: Skagit COVID-19 surge due mainly to family gatherings

During a press conference Thursday, Inslee said he did not plan on implementing any additional alcohol restrictions.

He said to help encourage people to cooperate with contact tracing investigations, Inslee planned on signing a proclamation ensuring private information shared with the state would be kept confidential.

RELATED: President Trump argues against another 'blanket shutdown'