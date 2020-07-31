Inslee: Mask use improving at businesses, but not in social settings

New restrictions for bars and restaurants went into effect Thursday as coronavirus cases continue to grow across Washington.

OLYMPIA, Wash — Calling it a “tremendous” step forward, Gov. Jay Inslee said more Washingtonians are wearing masks when they visit businesses in Washington state.

But he said not enough are wearing them in social settings.

“A mask works just as well in a social setting,” said Inslee. “It’s just as, if not more, necessary in a social setting, because we’re spending more time with people.”

Several new restrictions went into place Thursday statewide.

Groups from different households can no longer dine at indoor restaurants, bars can only serve customers outdoors and alcohol sales at bars and restaurants are banned after 10 p.m.

During a press conference Thursday, Inslee said he did not plan on implementing any additional alcohol restrictions.