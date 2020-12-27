Washington gig workers still to receive $54 million extension of unemployment relief despite federal bill

Gov. Jay Inslee announced a one-time $54 million extension after President Trump refused to sign the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance extension on Saturday.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee announced that the state will provide funding for almost 100,000 Washingtonians who will lose federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits after President Donald Trump refused to sign off on a federal coronavirus relief package.

Trump had until midnight on Saturday to sign a relief bill that would prevent a lapse in PUA benefits.

However, on Sunday, Trump signed an end-of-year COVID-19 relief and spending bill on Sunday night, preventing a mid-pandemic shutdown but after letting unemployment aid lapse this weekend for millions.

Lawmakers from both parties had implored Trump to act.

The signing comes after Trump blindsided members of both parties and upended months of negotiations when he demanded last week that the package — already passed the House and Senate by large margins and believed to have Trump's support — be revised to include larger relief checks and scaled-back spending.

If he continued his opposition, the federal government would have run out of money at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday while he spends the holidays golfing in Florida.

Even though Trump signed the relief bill, Inslee said the state will still provide $54 million to extend a one-time Pandemic Relief Payment to 94,555 people in the state who "have been claiming PUA and will be immediately impacted by the lapse in federal benefits."

The payment will total $550 per claimant — equal to roughly two weeks of benefits for most PUA recipients.

The state Employment Security Department will be issuing the benefit later this week.

The emergency payment will be issued by ESD to all PUA claimants who were in active statuses the week ending Nov. 21 and will total $550 per claimant, which equates to roughly two weeks of benefits for most PUA recipients. If signed, the federal relief package would extend federal PUA benefits through March 14, 2021.

ESD also encouraged people to keep filing weekly claims for benefits and warned not to call the claims center unless "absolutely necessary," saying call volume is still high.