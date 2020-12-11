Gov. Inslee will 'directly address' Washingtonians in regards to COVID-19 Thursday night

After warnings from health officials over the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Jay Inslee will speak to Washingtonians Thursday night.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will "directly address" Washingtonians on the state's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Gov. Inslee will be joined by his wife, Trudi. He will not take questions.

Inslee's address comes just a few days after State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy advised people to stop socializing to reduce the number of COVID-19 infections and avoid an economic shutdown. She said cases are rising among all age groups, indicating that transmission is widespread.

“Accelerated growth in (COVID-19) cases in past two weeks… at this point in time, it's the highest number of cases we’ve ever had, and our case count is accelerating," Lofy said.

Health officials are worried that the Thanksgiving holiday will create a bigger spike in coronavirus cases.

Washington broke two records for the highest daily case count recently, according to data from the Washington State Department of Health. On Nov. 3, Washington saw 1,446 new COVID-19 cases, and on Nov. 5, Washington reported 1,699 new cases. Another 1,450 new cases were reported on Nov. 9.