Washington health officials warn of 'accelerated COVID-19 transmission'

Health officials in Washington state are warning of an increase in COVID-19 transmission in the coming months.

"Accelerated COVID-19 transmission is occurring across the state and time is running out to reverse course and flatten the curve," a news release states.

Officials are expected to provide an update on the state's response to COVID-9 at 2:30 p.m.

Based on the latest projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Washington state could see a spike in the number of cases and deaths starting at the end of November, even with mask use.

Over the last week, Washington broke two records for highest daily case count, according to data from the Washington state Department of Health. On Nov. 3, Washington saw 1,446 new COVID-19 cases, and on Nov. 5, Washington reported 1,699 new cases.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 disease activity has continued to increase statewide since mid-September. From Oct. 16-29, there were 139 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in Washington, which was the most recent complete data available. Although data from early November isn't finalized, initial reports indicate the case rate has continued to climb and could even pass the previous peak of 150.6 cases from the end of July.

Health officials around the state have warned of increased transmission recently. On Nov. 6, Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County, said cases "continue to accelerate in the wrong direction."

In King County, the seven-day daily average case count is approximately 362, which is the greatest it has ever been. Pierce and Snohomish counties are seeing similar upward trends.