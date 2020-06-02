SEATTLE — Another student at the University of Washington has been screened for coronavirus.

Public Health - Seattle & King County notified the University that a fourth person would be tested. The student traveled from China in January and lives off campus.

The screening of this student is not connected to the previous screenings of three other UW students.

Those three UW students recently traveled to Wuhan, China. All test results were negative.

Wuhan is the city at the center of the outbreak.

RELATED: Coronavirus fears impacting businesses in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

The college said there are no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus among UW community members.

UW has restricted all official travel to China by students, faculty and staff due to the coronavirus outbreak. The travel restriction is in place until further notice.

The first U.S. case of coronavirus was reported last month in a Snohomish County man. The man in his 30s returned to the U.S. from Wuhan on Jan. 15, traveling through Sea-Tac International Airport.

A federal coronavirus quarantine site has been set up near North Bend in King County. This site is one of five set up across the country.

RELATED: Federal coronavirus quarantine site near North Bend is one of 5 in US