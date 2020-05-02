NORTH BEND, Wash. — A federal quarantine site for travelers coming from China has been created at a site in North Bend in King County.

The site was created for those who visited the Hubei Province in China that are unable to self-quarantine. The novel coronavirus is believed to have originated in Hubei Province.

So far around the country, there have been four other quarantine sites -- all military bases. Those bases are in California, Texas and Colorado, according to The New York Times.

President Donald Trump's Administration ordered that as of Sunday afternoon, any American citizen who in the last two weeks had visited the Hubei province was subject to a quarantine of up to 14 days upon arrival in the U.S.

RELATED: China virus death toll rises to 425, total cases top 20,000

King and Snohomish Counties have been thrust into the national spotlight as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport became one of 11 airports in the country that will screen passengers coming in from China for coronavirus.

The first case of the coronavirus in the United States was confirmed in a Snohomish County man several weeks ago. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

The media will be given a tour of the facility on Thursday at 10 a.m., as long as there isn't a patient inside.

The current risk of 2019 novel coronavirus to the general public remains low at this time in the United States and Washington state.

RELATED: Sea-Tac one of 11 US airports screening passengers for coronavirus