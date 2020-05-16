Edmonds 'Joy Dinosaur' spreads smiles during coronavirus pandemic while also battling cancer

An Edmonds single mother of two is battling cancer, but she's not letting that stop her from bringing joy to people in her neighborhood.

Jamace Dickerson of Edmonds is bringing some Jurassic joy to her community, while bravely fighting her own battle.

The 35-year-old single mom of two boys is facing her second bout with cancer. After remission in 2017, the cancer returned at Stage 4. Since she is immune-compromised, Dickerson found a creative way to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Enter a 10-foot T-Rex costume.

Initially, Dickerson got the costume from a local Buy Nothing group just to entertain her boys.

"It made them so happy, I thought I could go out in the community and make other people happy!”

So that's exactly what the former educator is doing. Dickerson now dons her prehistoric pandemic outfit to run errands and walk the dog. She says it definitely beats wearing a mask out in public.

“I've been wearing masks for years and have even passed out. This dinosaur costume has a fan and a face shield, so it makes walking the dog easier and fun for the neighbors!”

While Dickerson battles her own serious health struggles, she finds joy in spreading positivity to her neighbors.

"I know that I'm going through something, but other people are going through stuff, too."

So make sure you wave next time you see the Joy Dinosaur out walking her dog.