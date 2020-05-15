Husband of Tacoma nurse makes triumphant recovery from coronavirus

A nurse from Tacoma General is celebrating her husband's homecoming after a 26-day hospital stay due to a serious case of COVID-19.

A dramatic reunion unfolded in Puyallup Thursday. It was a homecoming many feared wouldn’t happen.

KING 5 first shared the story of Brian and Tammy Edwards in April. She’s a nurse with Tacoma General and admitted her biggest fear was bringing COVID-19 home to her husband, Brian.

That fear came true when Brian contracted the virus and quickly took a turn for the worse. After a collapse, he was rushed to the hospital where we was placed in ICU and put on ventilators.

His outlook was grim, but Tammy never gave up hope. She would call and video chat at his bedside until the phones batteries died, even though Brian wasn’t communicating back to her.

"I know he can hear me, I have to believe he does,” Edwards said in April.

Eventually, Brian showed signs of improvement and was transferred to Puyallup’s Good Samaritan Hospital. It was a dramatic recovery that culminated in Brian being released to go home nearly a month after his hospitalization. Brian still has a ways to go in his full recovery and Tammy herself is trying to rebuild her strength after the virus.

But 26 days since he was rushed to the hospital, Brian's family, friends and fans scattered outside to surprise him.

A Seahawks fan group known as “Fanz for Good” rallied to support the Edwards family. In a few weeks, they raised over $20,000 to help with medical bills and recovery.

Brian made it quite clear what his priorities were before being escorted home. “My own bed!” and “Outback Steakhouse!”