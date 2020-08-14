What you need to know about coronavirus Friday, Aug. 14

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington:

12 new coronavirus deaths reported Thursday in Washington among 637 new cases, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 1,736 deaths among 65,339 overall cases in Washington state.

The state had previously reported the total number of COVID-19 tests submitted in Washington state, and the percentage of tests that came back positive. However, the state has not supplied that data since August 5.

The state Department of Health reported that it is resolving issues with the reporting of negative tests, which had previously been overcounted resulting in total test count that was too high.

Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced $43 million will be distributed to help undocumented and agricultural workers in central and eastern Washington handle the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of $40 million will be allocated towards helping undocumented workers impacted by COVID-19 who are not eligible for unemployment due to their immigration status. An extra $3 million will go towards certain food production workers impacted by the virus.

"We know COVID-19 has taken a disproportionate toll on undocumented people and agricultural workers," said Gov. Inslee.

The City of Everett is facing an $18 million deficit heading into 2021 and more big cuts could be made to some of the city’s most beloved services.

“We were facing a $15 million deficit, because of the impacts of COVID, and our businesses being closed, it is up to about $18 million,” said Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin in an online Q & A session.

In May, the city indefinitely shut down the Carl Gipson Senior Center, Forest Park Swim Center, city-sponsored events like the Fourth of July, and laid-off employees in an effort to help with COVID-19 budget issues.

There are still many unknowns regarding COVID-19, but one common occurrence among those infected is smell loss.