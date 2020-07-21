What you need to know about coronavirus Tuesday, July 21

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington:

838 new cases reported Tuesday and 12 new deaths, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Total: 1,465 deaths among 48,575 overall cases in Washington state.

841,184 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.8% of those tests were positive.

Disease activity is starting to flatten after a sharp spike in early June. From the end of June to mid-July, new cases have hovered around 126 per 100,000 people in Washington state.

Hospitalizations with COVID-like symptoms remained stable for the last two weeks with roughly 280 patients.

Several high school sports, including football, will not take place this fall in Washington state.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association moved football, volleyball, girls soccer, and boys 1B/2B soccer to the spring.

The director of the association called it a "tough and unprecedented decision."

“It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better," President Trump said about the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

He encouraged Americans to wear masks when social distancing is not possible, “Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact."

The NFL Players Association says 95 players are known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

That number is up from 72 in the union’s last report on July 10.

On Monday, the NFLPA and the NFL reached agreement on COVID-19 testing as rookies begin reporting to training camps.

UW Medicine said a coronavirus vaccine it’s developing has shown promising results in mice and monkeys during pre-clinical studies.

The experimental vaccine induced a strong immune response after a single dose and immunity increased over time, Dr. Deborah Fuller, professor of microbiology, said Monday.

Reported coronavirus cases vastly underestimate the true number of infections, U.S. government data published Tuesday suggest, echoing results from a smaller study last month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study says true COVID-19 rates were more than 10 times higher than reported cases in most U.S. regions from late March to early May.

The Kent School District has announced that schools will begin the 2020-21 school year with remote learning.

The district looked at data from a staff and family survey, as well as guidance from health officials and the district’s Back to School Task Force in making the decision to start remotely for the upcoming school year.