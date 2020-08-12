Are Washington residents heeding COVID-19 restrictions?

Data helps show how Washington residents are listening to COVID-19 recommendations and restrictions.

During Thanksgiving week, the TSA reported nearly 5,000 fewer people traveled through Sea-Tac International Airport than the week before. But the question is: Were travelers heeding advice from the CDC or were fewer people traveling because of the West Coast's recommended 14-day quarantine upon arrival?

Connecting regulations, even voluntary ones, to reality can be difficult. Especially if it takes two to three weeks before the impact through COVID-19 data can be measured.

In the restaurant industry, a handful of establishments like Spiffy’s in Lewis County, are defying Gov. Inslee's ban on indoor dining. But for the vast majority of business owners following the rules, it's been tough.

"We’re estimating it’s costing the (restaurant) industry $800 million with this four-week closure," said Anthony Anton, head of the Washington Hospitality Association. "After Thanksgiving to Christmas is where you make enough money to survive January, February and into the spring."

Besides the impact on travel and dining, hospital capacity is another key indicator.

California is using the percentage of available ICU beds as its trigger point for stay at home orders per region. That trigger is 15%. Overall, California is below that, and Southern California is well below that.

It's unclear if that system will be adopted by Washington. Overall, close to 18% percent of the state's ICU beds are available. But in some western Washington counties, less than 11% of beds are available.

That leads to speculation if Washington's ban on indoor dining and fitness centers could be extended past Dec. 14, or if a new stay at home order could be coming.

"It’s always good to be on high alert," Anton said. "I know health department officials and the governor’s office are considering options. Ones that will be difficult for us to support."