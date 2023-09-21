Looking to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine in western Washington? Here's why appointments are scarce

Around the Puget Sound area, some people had early success in booking appointments, but those who waited are currently met with few appointment options.

SEATTLE — Just as Washington started to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases, an updated vaccine got approved. But for those wanting to get the shots now, it's proving tough to get an appointment in the Puget Sound area.

"I've especially noticed people who are traveling very soon, they want to be protected before they leave the country," said Matt Binder, a pharmacist at Bob Johnson's Pharmacy. He said it's a point of frustration for some patients.

He said his pharmacies have received many phone calls from people interested in getting the updated vaccine.

“I saw that there were no appointments coming up so I just kept going through calendar, calendar, calendar," said Cynthia Adkins, a King County woman.

Adkins actually had some luck: she was eventually able to quickly nab a spot at the CVS in downtown Bellevue Thursday. She acted fast when the CDC announced the updated vaccine last Tuesday.

"I went right to the Internet and said, 'How am I going to get an appointment scheduled?'" she said.

Adkins is not alone; it seems others also had early success in booking appointments.

"The nurse who gave me the vaccine today, she told me they have 90 shots scheduled for tomorrow," said Adkins.

But there is also limited supply. Bob Johnson's, an independent pharmacy in Seattle's Crown Hill neighborhood, is waiting on doses.

"We're expecting to get it next week, currently," said Binder. "We've kind of had our promise date pushed back a couple times."

During the State of Emergency, doses were provided free to pharmacies. But because that emergency was lifted, the roll-out process works differently.

"Now the pharmacies have to buy the product at a time. And now we also have multiple channels that are selling it," said Binder.

Washington State Department of Health (DOH) told KING 5 there will be plenty to go around for those who want it, but that it may take some time.

"The end of the emergency also means it will take a couple of weeks for vaccines to start being available at all providers," said Michele Roberts, the assistant secretary for Prevention and Community Health at DOH.

Adkins said she is feeling optimistic.