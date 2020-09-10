SNL cast members Heidi Gardner and Chris Redd talk 30 Rock's "full-on science lab"

Dever: “So Heidi, what was it like coming back into the studio for the first time in months?”



Gardner: "Man, it was like being back with your family. I don't have a bid extended family but at SNL, there's so many people that I love. And getting to see those people that I haven't been able to in 7 months was just incredible."



Dever: “Chris, what was the hardest part about shooting the show last season from your home?”



Redd: "Ah, realizing that I need a bigger home. I didn't realize my place was so small until I had to shoot from it and I was running out of walls. [Notes:4 00:04 green couch] And I was like man, I can't be on this green couch for every sketch. The couch was getting more write-ups than I was. But it was really nice for the psyche to have this escape and have something to focus on with all the negative stuff going on."



Dever: “Must have been a nice distraction. Heidi, what kind of precautions are you guys taking now that you're back in the studio shooting the show?”



Gardner: "Yeah it's amazing. We get tested every single day. It's weird that 30 rock has full-on science lab. There's doctors and nurses there that I'm so extremely thankful for. So it's just very different every time you clock into work."



Dever: That is weird. So who's on the show this week?



Gardner: "So we got Bill Burr hosting.”



Dever: “Sounds like a great show. Heidi and Chris, thank you so much for your time and we can't wait to see what you guys do this season.”