Kindergarteners in Tacoma Public Schools to start in-person learning Tuesday

Kindergarteners will be able to move to in-person learning in 35 elementary schools in Tacoma as part of the district's plan to gradually bring students back.

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Public Schools is getting ready to expand the number of students in their classrooms.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 19, kindergarteners will be able to move to in-person learning in 35 elementary schools as part of the district’s plan to gradually bring more students back into the school building.

The change comes just over a month after Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington State Department of Health issued updated guidelines for schools, which lowered the threshold for when districts could return to in-person learning.

The district has announced that kindergarteners will only be in the classroom two days a week, but that could be bumped up to four days a week by early February if the COVID numbers stay down.

Some parents are looking forward to getting their children back into the building, and hope their kids can benefit from a more traditional learning environment.

"My daughter has been slogging through the online, but they learn so much more quickly when they’re around other kids, so I’m ecstatic for her to go back and actually be in a proper setting," said Charles Hetrick, a father to a kindergartener.

Jules Moen even enrolled her children into private school so her child wouldn’t miss out on the benefits of in-person learning.

"It’s been amazing having her go into school and not have to do remote learning, so I’m excited for other parents to get to experience having their kids go back to school," said Moen.

But some educators are pointing out problems in the district’s plan.

Shannon Ergun, president of the city’s Education Association, said there’s no coordination when it comes to COVID-19 prevention protocols, which leaves schools having to make up their own rules.

"Some schools are saying you can take your mask down, take a bite, then put it back up, and others are saying you can remove your mask for the lunch period. Some schools are saying during recess, you’re going to be able to remove your mask, others are saying no. Some are providing for the cleaning of equipment between periods. Some aren’t," said Ergun.

In a school district that has already seen multiple outbreaks of COVID-19, being on the same page will be critical to keep the virus from spreading. Otherwise, children could quickly become carriers.

"There are unique elements of every building and you can’t just say this is how it’s gonna work everywhere, but we are seeing some issues where I’m not seeing the consistency we need is there as we expand to more kids," said Ergun.