Split schools divide Sequim School District

Parents say the approved reconfiguration of two elementary schools will do more harm than good.

SEQUIM, Wash. — The Sequim School District will reconfigure its two elementary schools beginning next fall.

It's a move some parents say will be disastrous.

With Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take it" blaring in the background, dozens of parents rallied outside the district headquarters on Friday. They echoed the Twisted Sister classic, saying they don't want the Sequim School Board tangling up their families.

"When they approved it, I was flabbergasted," said Lara Updike.

Updike has five children in the district. Next year, two of them would be in the same elementary school, but a plan approved by the board could keep that from happening.

"They'll be splitting my kids up, stretching my time and attention across four different schools," she said.

By a 4-1 vote, the board approved a plan to reconfigure Sequim's two elementary schools: Kindergarteners through second graders would attend Greywolf Elementary; Third through fifth graders would attend Helen Haller.

Parents said the plan creates transportation issues, splits siblings, and upends routines.

"There's a lot of disruption, stress and unnecessary work," Updike said.

"The concerns are absolutely legitimate," said Sequim school district Superintendent Regan Nickels. However, she added, it is necessary.

Under the plan, kindergarten through second graders will focus on early literacy and math, while students in third through fifth grade will prioritize STEM classes.

Nickels emphasized that, in a post-pandemic world, the split affords students a better chance to work on social and behavioral skills among their closest peers.

"New demands from students require new ways of learning, and new ways of teaching," she said. "Our teachers have talked about the supports they need and we hope this will help deliver it."

Parents have staged at least four protests in recent weeks, demanding a re-vote. School board President Eric Pickens said that's not going to happen.

"The decision has been made," he told KING 5.

Instead of a revote, a series of advisory groups will be implemented.

Pickens acknowledged change can be hard.

"That's the point of the advisory groups is to make sure none of these concerns catch us off guard, and we can put solutions in place to make sure it's a smooth transition," Pickens said.