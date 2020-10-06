Seattle Public Schools may suspend, reevaluate partnership with police department

The school board will consider a resolution Wednesday that would remove Seattle police from schools unless there is an emergency.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Public Schools Board will consider a resolution Wednesday that would suspend the district's partnership with police for one year, which would include removing officers from schools.

District leadership would also reevaluate the district's relationship with the police department.

The announcement was made in light of local and national events sparked by the death of George Floyd, the handcuffed black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police, and after district Superintendent Denise Juneau learned that Seattle police and the National Guard used district property as a staging area in response to protests.

"[Seattle Public Schools] did not give permission, nor condone the use of our property for staging militarized police or military personnel or vehicles," Juneau wrote in a letter to the community. "I have contacted [Seattle police] and informed them they may not use our space in this way and have been assured it will not happen again."

Juneau said the district "must ensure that SPD's values and actions are in alignment with our strategic plan, Seattle Excellence, as well as our values as an organization."

If approved by the school board, Seattle police would only be allowed on campuses during emergencies.