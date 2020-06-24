Edmonds ends school resource officer contracts with 3 police departments

School resource officers won’t be in Edmonds schools next year while the district evaluates safety plans.

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds School Board unanimously voted Tuesday night to end the school resource officer contracts with several police departments so it can spend a year reviewing the district’s safety plans.

The board ended contracts with the Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace police departments. It will decide in August whether to continue its contract with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns over response time to Lynnwood High School in an emergency.

School board members plan to review current safety plans and make changes so students feel safe at school. The review period is expected to last one year.

The move follows a special virtual meeting that the school board held last week with more than 140 students, staff and community members on school safety and school resource officers.

School Board President Deborah Kilgore said it is “unacceptable that students are hurting and feel unsafe in our schools,” and vowed the district will make systemic changes to ensure student safety.

Edmonds Police Acting Chief Jim Lawless spoke out against the decision, saying he was “disappointed” with the decision was not more “deliberative and inclusive.” Lawless said Kilgore’s comments didn’t reflect the relationships that Edmonds police’s school resource officer had at Edmonds Woodway High School.

“While I completely understand the desire and sense of urgency to immediately address community concerns surrounding social injustices, I believe that this decision was borne out of emotion, not data, and was hastily undertaken,” Lawless said in a statement.

The Edmonds police officers who were previously in schools will now help develop and implement the department’s body camera pilot project, according to Lawless.