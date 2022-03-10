Bishop Blanchet High School TikTok video goes viral

The school lit up the internet with something they’ve been doing at homecoming for decades.

SEATTLE — Bishop Blanchet High School is trending for all the right reasons.

The school introduced their new mascot “Chet” the bear to students this fall and lit up the internet with something they’ve been doing at homecoming for decades.

A tradition during the all-school assembly features senior cheerleaders paired up with teachers dancing to a familiar tune by rap group J.J. Fad and their 1988 Grammy winning song “Supersonic.” This year, the high-energy dance was shared on social media and went viral overnight, according to the staff.

Julie Gallaudet, the director of marketing with Bishop Blanchet, admits the reaction exceeded all expectations.

“I thought it might get a fun reaction and bring lots of smiles because it’s school spirit and almost nostalgic to anyone watching,” Gallaudet said.

Gallaudet said there were millions of views within hours.

“I was floored by the comments. We have tens of thousands of comments and they are so supportive and positive,” Gallaudet said.

The video even got some celebrity endorsements from the likes of J.J. Fad.

“The original artists not only liked our post but they shared it on their end and gave a salute to our teachers!” Gallaudet said.

Perhaps the biggest surprise came from a guy who knows all about the power of dancing at school.

“We couldn’t believe we got a comment from Kevin Bacon! We are so thrilled to get a nod from Footloose!”

Kirk Roa, a former student and now the choir director at Blanchet, said he remembers sitting in the bleachers watching the cheerleaders and teachers dance together and now gets to participate.

Taryn Darr is the drama director and leaned on hear years as a professional actress. “I’ve performed on stages like 5th Avenue so when they invited me to participate I just did what come natural an performed my heart out!”