Filipino American History Month kicks off with two-day event in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Filipino American History Month is kicking off in a big way in downtown Seattle.

The Palengke National is putting on a two-day event in collaboration with the Filipino Community of Seattle Small Business Resiliency Network. The two-day cultural event will have music, food, arts & crafts, dance and entertainment.

The Palengke National is a joint venture between two Filipino business owners, Gracie Santos Guce and Jennifer Johnson. The two established The Palengke National to celebrate Filipino culture and increase visibility and brand awareness by uplifting local small businesses through community events.

"It's really exciting that (the event is) here in the Filipino Community Center of Seattle because this is where many people who grew up in Seattle were brought up," Johnson said.

The festivities kicked off on Sept. 30 and will go through Oct. 1 at the Filipino Community of Seattle at 5740 Martin Luther King Jr. Way S. The first night includes an arts and entertainment program curated by Filipino-American director and choreographer Bennyroyce Royon along with a night market featuring select vendors. The evening will culminate in a Karaoke contest and dance party.

The next day will feature an indoor-outdoor market with many food and retail vendors.

"This is the first time we've ever done anything like this in the Filipino community, I hope they're going to experience pride in their culture because we're going to have some real good people," said Former State Representative Velma Veloria.

Organizers hope the event is successful enough it can become an annual fixture to kick off Filipino American History Month. Proceeds from the event go toward funding for FCS programming through the Small Business Resiliency Network, which is a Washington State Department of Commerce program that is made up of 31 messenger organizations that provide culturally relevant assistance to historically marginalized small business owners and nonprofits.