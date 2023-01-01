Bellevue School District proposes consolidation of 3 elementary schools

The proposal is in response to declining enrollment in the district.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue School District proposed the consolidation of three elementary schools due to declining enrollment.

A total of seven elementary schools with low enrollment numbers are at risk for consolidation. Those schools include Ardmore, Eastgate, Enatai, Phantom Lake, Sherwood Forest, Woodridge and Wilburton Elementary schools.

The schools will be considered based on the size of the facilities, proximity to other schools and transportation, specialized programs offered (pre-school, special education, advanced learning, etc.) and Title resources and programs.

The district will decide on three of the schools to consolidate by Feb. 9.

According to the district, enrollment has been dropping since the 2019-2020 school year and they expect numbers to continue to drop for the next 10 years.

Over the last three years, Eastgate Elementary School has seen the largest enrollment drop at 35%. Out of the schools up for consideration, Enatai Elementary has the lowest enrollment decrease with 21%.

The district cited declining birth rates, increased housing costs, impacts from the pandemic and recent tech layoffs in the area as the main contributing factors. The factors were supported by a recent study conducted by the Wall Street Journal.

The declining enrollment in the district is impacting student programming, financial stability and facility usage. According to the district, they are currently only utilizing 66% of space in classrooms and other facilities.

According to the district, some potential changes include:

Ardmore students would move to Sherwood Forest or Sherwood Forest and Bennett

Eastgate students would move to Spiritridge or Spiritridge and Somerset

Enatai students would move to Woodridge and Wilburton

Phantom Lake students would move to Lake Hills and Spiritridge