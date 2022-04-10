Bailey Gatzert Elementary students get surprise visit from Seattle Storm player

Some star-struck students had Jewell Loyd sign their sneakers, right after she fitted them for a pair.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Bailey Gatzert Elementary School got a surprise visit from Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd on Tuesday.

Loyd just returned from Australia where Team USA won its fourth straight gold medal at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

Some star-struck students had Loyd sign their sneakers, right after she fitted them for a pair. She was trained by the pros at Nordstrom who have been fitting shoes since 1901 in Seattle.

“Shoes are at the core of what we do and I know that shoes mean a lot to kids,” said Jamie Nordstrom.

The Seattle Storm joined Nordstrom for an annual celebration of students at Bailey Gatzert Elementary.

More than 340 pairs of new Nike shoes were distributed in partnership with national nonprofit Shoes That Fit. The organization operates on the belief that giving shoes to kids affects self esteem, dignity and in turn their performance at school.

Ronnie Bell, the principal at Bailey Gatzert, said his students carry themselves differently after they’re fitted for new shoes.

“Brand new shoes, brand new attitude," Bell said.

This is the third year Nordstrom has given shoes to the students of Bailey Gatzert Elementary.

Loyd said she knows how important it is to show up for kids.

“We only get to do what we do because of the fans and community around us,” Loyd said.