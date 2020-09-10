Woman allegedly paid teens $13,000 to murder ex-husband in Bellevue

The victim was shot nine times, but survived and is recovering. His ex-wife, and two 17-year-old males are in custody, for the alleged murder-for-hire plot.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A woman and two teenagers are in custody for allegedly plotting the murder of the woman's ex-husband in Bellevue in July.

Bellevue police said Friday detectives arrested a 30-year-old woman and two 17-year-old males in connection with the shooting that happened at the Overlook at Lakemont Apartments on July 10.

The 48-year-old victim was shot nine times in the parking lot as he approached his car, but he survived and is recovering, according to police.

Police said the 30-year-old woman is the shooting victim's ex-wife. She allegedly hired a 17-year-old to carry out the shooting, and that suspect got his friend, also 17, to drive him from Mount Vernon to Bellevue to commit the crime.

According to court documents released Friday, the female suspect and her ex-husband were engaged in an ongoing custody battle over their child.

The ex-wife was allegedly going to pay $13,000 for the murder for hire scheme, according to police.

The woman was arrested on investigation of attempted murder and is being held on $2 million bail. Information for the two juveniles was not immediately available.