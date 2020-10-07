Suspect on the loose after shooting in Bellevue

One person was shot Friday morning in Bellevue. By noon, the suspect was still on the loose.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition around noon Friday was unknown.

It is unknown if the suspect is male or female. Initial information indicates the suspect is 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a slim build and gray hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

Police are asking people who were in the area of Overlook at Lakemont Apartment Homes around 8:30 a.m. to contact them if they have any information.