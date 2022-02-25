Teen caught beating Graham Kapowsin High School student on video charged with assault

The family of the student who was assaulted hopes the case will encourage schools to take a stronger stance against bullying and violence.

TACOMA, Wash. — Landon Vance’s family watched on as the charges were read to the student arrested in connection to Vance’s beating.

The student was officially charged with fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor in the state of Washington.

Video of Vance’s assault was found on a social media page that was made to post fights that took place in Graham-Kapowsin High school.

The video prompted a student walkout and calls to address bullying and violence in school.

Today, the judge allowed the student to go home with his family, but with some conditions, including a 9 pm curfew, and that he should stay off social media.

Vance’s family says while they’re concerned about the student’s previous history, they hope he understands the gravity of this situation.

“I hope takes this as seriously as he’s being informed to, and I don’t mind that he’s going home to his family, I think it’s necessary to be with your family regardless of what’s going on,” said Landon’s brother, Alex Vance.

Vance’s father hopes that the continued spotlight on Vance’s assault will put more school districts on notice because Landon isn’t the only student that’s been a victim of violence.