'Enough is enough': Students call on school officials to address bullying, violence at Graham-Kapowsin HS

Students at Graham-Kapowsin High School staged a walkout demanding school officials do more to keep them safe after a video of a boy being beaten went viral.

GRAHAM, Wash. — Students from across Pierce County showed up at Graham-Kapowsin High School on Friday in support of 15-year-old Landon Vance, who was beaten up by another student.

Landon was assaulted in one of the school’s bathrooms on Feb. 14. Video of the incident was posted on an Instagram page that showcases fights at the school.

Initially, Landon, who is on the autism spectrum, was suspended for fighting. The school later rescinded that suspension.

Landon's parents, Christopher and Nelle Vance were surprised to see the number of students who participated in the walkout on Friday in protest of how Landon was treated.

“It is beyond moving and humbling that every one of these people and students have stepped out in support of 'enough is enough,'” said Christopher Vance.

“I never expected this to turn into a movement. I never expected it to go viral. This is long overdue for these kids,” Nelle Vance said.

Pierce County prosecutors have charged the 15-year-old student who attacked Landon with fourth-degree assault. But students at the school say that there’s a history of violence that has gone on unchecked.

“I barely graduated because of it,” former student Bi Currier said. “I could not focus on school. I could not focus on anything. I was more worried about keeping my friends safe and myself safe rather than my studying.”

“Yeah, a lot of fights tend to happen,” ninth grader Gary Winthorpe said. “There’s an Instagram account where they post, it’s really weird. But yeah, it’s kinda scary.”

Now students and parents are demanding that school officials do more to address bullying and violence.

“Every one of these kids is potentially a Landon,” Christopher Vance said at the protest. “Every one of them is tired of it. And hell or high water, we’re gonna stop this for all the Landons, not just my Landon, but every one of them.”

The Bethel School District sent out a statement that said Graham-Kapowsin High School will soon be using a new curriculum, “Bringing in the Bystander,” that teaches students the importance of being active and positive members of a community. The district also said it is not opposed to students expressing their views using peaceful demonstrations.