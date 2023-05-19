Suspect in Olympia dog murder identified, found dead

Police did not specify how the 20-year-old suspect died or where he was found.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The suspect in the murder of an Olympia family's dog has been identified and was "found deceased in another state," according to police.

The 20-year-old suspect is connected to the brutal murder of a white Husky in broad daylight earlier this month.

Olympia police said the suspect went through an alleyway, into the owner's backyard and proceeded to viciously stab their dog to death with a "machete or something similar."

Police say there is no longer a threat to the community. They also believe the suspect was connected to other similar attacks in the area.

It is still unclear how detectives identified the suspect and how and where he died.

The dog’s owner described their dog, whose name was Finnegan, to KING 5 a few days after the attack.

"Big smiler, always happy, rarely seen him upset," the dog's owner said. "Didn’t bark ever."

There were no known problems associated with their dog that may have caused someone to be angry with the animal or the owner, the victim told police.

“Just at a loss for words," the owner said.

