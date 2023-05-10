Humane Society offering $5,000 reward to help catch suspects accused of neglecting pit bull in King County

The pit bull was found severely injured near Seattle's Pritchard Beach Park on April 14. He is still recovering from his wounds and trauma.

SEATTLE — The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information to help find the suspects accused of severely neglecting a dog in King County.

The Seattle Animal Shelter said a "fawn-colored" male pit bull was found near Pritchard Beach Park on April 14. The dog was dragging a leash with no collar or microchip at the time.

According to a release, the dog had swelling on his neck and jaw, discharge from his eyes, numerous bite wounds, a fractured rear left leg and he was limping on his right rear leg. The pit bull was rushed to a veterinarian to receive emergency care. He is still recovering from the wounds, pain and trauma.

The organization believes the dog's injuries were because he was severely neglected.

“The callous abuse and neglect that this dog has suffered from is gut-wrenching," said Dan Paul, Washington state director for the Humane Society of the United States. "We are grateful that he was found and hope that he heals quickly and finds a loving home. We’re incredibly thankful the Seattle Animal Shelter is investigating this crime and hope the reward helps find the person or persons who committed this appalling act.”

If you have any information on the suspects involved, the Seattle Animal Shelter said the public should call 206-386-7387.