Suspect in Everett shooting that left 2 dead held on $5 million bail

The suspect may be connected to a total of four shootings in two days.

EVERETT, Wash. — A suspect allegedly involved in a shooting that left two people dead and one injured on Monday was arrested and is being held on $5 million bail.

The suspect, who has not been formally charged, was booked into jail Tuesday evening.

The suspect is also believed to have shot another person the previous day.

On June 19, officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of 43rd Street SE and Colby Avenue around 9 a.m. They found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds - he lost his pulse but was revived by medics to a hospital where he remains in stable condition.

A witness identified a suspect vehicle as a Chevy 1500 extended cab pickup, according to court documents. Surveillance footage from nearby showed a vehicle similar to that of the one described by the witness. A short time later, a citizen reported a dark blue pickup was seen running red lights and passing cars in the turn lane "as if it were running from something."

On June 20, Everett police responded to a home in the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue just after 4 p.m. after reports of three people shot. Officers found two men in their 40s dead and a third man, also in his 40s, injured in the doorway of the residence. All three men suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

The injured man was transported to the hospital.

A witness reported that the suspect fled in a blue extended cab Chevy pickup truck. Surveillance footage from nearby residences showed the same truck fleeing the area, according to court documents.

During an interview, a witness identified the alleged shooter.

A witness also described what happened leading up to the shooting. According to court documents, people at the house expressed concern that the truck the suspect was driving was stolen and they wanted it off the property. When the suspect said he didn't have the keys to the truck, the group began to question him. The suspect pulled out a pistol and started shooting, according to court documents.

The suspect was detained the next day after the truck was located along Broadway Avenue.